Tim Scott spoke to the staff and young people at Be The Change about what the youth club means to them, and what its closure could mean for the area.

A youth club is running out of time to raise the money needed to move into a new building and expand their operations before they're forced to close completely.

Be The Change, a Bolton-based youth club, has been looking to expand after it found itself "at capacity" and was forced to start turning away vulnerable young people.

Their current home, The Willows Centre, is also due for renovation at the end of December 2023 and will be closed for months. This means, if they don't secure funding, Be The Change could have to close completely.

Its current home, The Willows Centre, is due to close for refurbishment.

The club. which was founded eight years ago, has signed a ten-year lease for a new building, but now has to raise money for renovations and safety checks.

To help raise money, the youth club has reached out to local businesses and set up a fundraiser.

Its founder, Daniel Sukula, said: "Places like this are so crucial in every young person's life. Just having that place you can go after school plays a key part."

As well as three weekly sessions for anyone aged between 10 and 25, the club also organises weekend trips and runs sports teams.

As well as running the weekly youth club, Be The Change also organises weekend trips and sporting activities.

For teenager Anna Asres, the team at Be The Change have been an important part of her childhood.

She said: "They're literally like your uncles and your aunties. They're really sweet and welcoming and warm. They make you feel confident, and teach you that you could be anything."

If the funding isn't found, young people like Anna will have nowhere to go.

Daniel said: "It means there's more crime, more chances of them getting involved in bad behaviour. So that's the risk they face."

Mental health specialist Andrea Edwards works at the club, and is contacting local businesses to see if they can donate any money to the project.

She said: "It's not just helping the young people of today, it's the future generation. If we're supporting the young ones today, ultimately you're also supporting the businesses because you're preparing them for the future."

The Youth Club provides support for young people across Bolton.

Be The Change has already received funding support from Asda Foundation to install sustainable energy technology and build a kitchen, however they need more to make the space viable.

Once it's completed, the new centre will provide young people with a friendly hub for young people containing a chill out space; a multi-purpose studio; music studio; computer room; meeting room; counselling room and office space with free wi-fi.

As well as reaching out to local businesses, Be The Change has also set up a fundraiser that anyone can donate to.

