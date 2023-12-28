Police have confirmed a 'fire' at Blackpool Tower was actually orange netting as renovations take place.

Lancashire Police said: " The top of the tower is currently closed for renovation and difficult to access.Our helicopter has flown over the tower and there is no fire.

"We can confirm what can be seen is orange netting.

The incident at Blackpool Tower was first reported at around 2:15pm on 28 December.

Lancashire Fire and Rescue had six fire engines, a drone team and rope rescue team at the 'fire' on the Promenade.

Pictures and videos appeared to show 'flames' at the top of the iconic 380ft structure.

A member of staff confirmed the tower had been evacuated.

One witness said: "At least three fire engines arrived in a matter of minutes, and then the street behind the tower was cordoned off, so you can't get any closer.

"It's been absolute chaos down here - people don't expect something like this to happen to such a famous building.

"You can smell smoke down on the street and see what looks like flames coming from where I think the viewing platform is.

"We heard everyone inside had been evacuated. I hope nobody was hurt."