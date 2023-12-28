Play Brightcove video

Video report by ITV Granada Reports journalist Lauren Ostridge

The widow of a woman who died while in the care of their local hospice has backed a fundraiser to buy a new £12,000 "cuddle bed" for the in-patients unit.

Mike Summersgill's wife Sue, 52, died at St Luke's Hospice, in Winsford, in October 2023 after she was diagnosed with terminal cancer.

During those precious final weeks, the hospice provided their one and only "cuddle bed" for the couple, from Crewe, who were married 26 years.

It takes up the space as a normal medical bed but it can be widened to fit two people, allowing patients and their loved ones to lie together just like they would at home.

It became invaluable to Mike, who used the hospice's current cuddle bed to be closer to Sue during her final days.

Sue and Mike were able to use the cuddle bed in St Luke's Hospice

"Sue knew I was right at her side and was more relaxed", Mike explains.

"But the real magic was you could be sat there with a cup of tea, watching TV like you do at home, and you can forget what's happening.

"That closeness and the feeling that, for a few precious moments, nothing is wrong.”

Dr Rebecca Mitchelson said: “At St Luke’s we pride ourselves not only on providing the best medical care and support, but creating a warm, homely and comforting place for loved ones to spend precious days together.

"A safe haven from the storms they are facing, where they can create memories to treasure.

"Please support our appeal this Christmas if you are able – your kindness today will mean the world to the families we meet tomorrow.”

