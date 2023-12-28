Play Brightcove video

Luke Littler speaks to ITV about his success in the World Championship

A teenager has made history as the youngest darts player to reach the final 16 of the World Championship.

16-year-old Luke "The Nuke" Littler, from Runcorn, Cheshire, secured his spot in the last 16 with a 4-1 victory against Canadian player Matt Campbell on Wednesday.

Speaking to Granada Reports, Luke said: "It's another game completed, another round I go in to. The prize money has gone up even more now.

"I said to my mum yesterday that the dream continues."

Luke admitted he was nervous about Christian Kist in his first game but "won comfortably" and was only a "bit nervy" when he faced Andrew Gilding.

The teenage darts superstar said he felt "settled" in his game against Matt Campbell at the Alexandra Palace in London on Wednesday evening.

His skills are that of a seasoned professional, but Luke spent his Christmas like most other boys his age - playing Xbox and spending time with family.

"I was just happy to be home, I think I must have thrown about nine or 12 darts while I was home", he said.

"I was just chilled out, seeing the family and on my Xbox."

The teenager has been a fan-favourite with many hoping he can make it all the way to the final on 3 January 2024 and become the youngest ever PDC World Champion.

Michael van Gerwen currently holds the record having prevailed in 2014 at 24-years-old.

On Friday 29 December, darts legend Raymond van Barneveld takes on Welsh player Jim Williams and the winner will face Littler in the quarter final on Saturday.

