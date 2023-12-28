Play Brightcove video

Andrew Fletcher visited The Get Together Club's Christmas party

A woman whose mum was diagnosed with alzheimer's has set up a support group in her pub to help others living with dementia.

Landlady Valerie Watts set up a dementia-friendly support group at her pub in Bury, Greater Manchester, after her own mum was diagnosed with the condition three years ago at age 57.

She said: "When my mum was diagnosed, I didn't know where to go or who to ask.

" Clearly, Alzheimer's Society are completely overrun and there are so many cases and so many different types of dementia.

"I didn't want other people feeling like 'where can I go?'"

The group enjoy singalong sessions and craft activities. Credit: ITV News

With her partner Ray, Valerie sees up to 50 people come to The Get Together Club at The Goat's Gate in Whitefield for a cup of tea, biscuits and company.

The group offer crafts and activities, as well as music and singalong sessions for those living with dementia, and their family members.

"Music does tend to stick in the mind more than anything else, and is generally associated with enjoying yourself and having fun.

"W e know that keeping people socially active does slow down dementia. There is no cure for it but the most we can do is help them."

There are more than 900,000 people living with dementia in the UK.

Charles cares for his wife who has dementia and says she "certainly looks forward" to the weekly group.

"She talks about it through the week and asks 'are we going yet'.

"So it is something people look forward to and to be honest, I look forward to it too."

Caring for those living with dementia can take a toll on the family and Valerie says she struggles at times, but this group always helps her get through.

She said: "Sometimes on a Tuesday, I think how am I supposed to support other people when I feel so sad and so alone.

"But at the end of the group I always walk away going 'I'm so glad I did it today'."

