A cheese company has been forced to announce a precautionary recall because of possible links to an E.coli outbreak that has already killed one woman.

Mrs Kirkham's Lancashire Cheese recalled four of its products on 24 December 2023, as well as a fifth item on 27 December.

The Preston-based company, which has been operating for more than fifty years and supplies products to Waitrose, said they will not be taking orders until the investigation is complete.The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) said 30 confirmed cases of Shiga toxin-producing E.coli (Stec) have been recorded across England and Scotland since late July in people aged seven to 81.The agency added that one person from Scotland with the infection has now died.

In a statement, Mrs Kirkham's Lancashire Cheese said: "We are now unfortunately in a state of limbo until testing laboratories reopen and resume testing. As soon as they do, together with the FSA we will investigate further.

"Due to the ongoing and uncertain nature of this situation we would advise our customers to be aware that a recall has also been issued for several other unrelated products.

"We would like to assure all our customers that as we have more information, we will be posting updates on the situation.

"We will be suspending all orders until investigations are completed and we have some answers."

The cheese shop has been open for 50 years, and supplies products to Waitrose and several artisan markets. Credit: Google Maps

The UKHSA said investigations are continuing into any common links between cases, including links to the recalled cheeses.It said: “One death has been associated with this outbreak.“Epidemiological and food chain investigations have identified links between some of the identified cases and a number of unpasteurised cheeses produced by a business in England.”The UKHSA, FSA, Public Health Scotland (PHS) and Food Standards Scotland are working together with other partner agencies to investigate the outbreak.A PHS spokesperson said: “PHS can confirm there has been one death associated with E.coli O145 in Scotland."The recalled cheeses are: Mrs Kirkham’s Mild and Creamy Lancashire, Mrs Kirkham’s Tasty Lancashire, Mrs Kirkham’s Mature Lancashire, Mrs Kirkham’s Smoked Lancashire, and No 1 Waitrose and Partners Farmhouse Kirkham’s Lancashire cheese.The agencies said the products might be contaminated with Stec.Symptoms caused by Stec organisms include severe diarrhoea (including bloody diarrhoea), abdominal pain, and sometimes haemolytic uremic syndrome – a serious condition that can lead to kidney failure and can be fatal.Tina Potter, head of incidents at the FSA, said: “We are aware that this recalled product may be popular over the festive period, especially as it has been sold as part of a Christmas gift hamper, and so we are urging consumers to check whether they have bought or been gifted this product.“Due to this outbreak of E.coli O145, we are urging all consumers to ensure they follow the advice in the product recall notices, which details all of the products which may pose a risk.”

