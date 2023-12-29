Play Brightcove video

Video report by ITV Granada Reports journalist, Lauren Ostridge

Two sisters who's family has been torn apart by dementia and Alzheimer's have released a Christmas song to raise money for a charity desperately trying to find a cure.

Gabriella Feld and Izabella Smith, both from Liverpool, have lost five loved ones to the disease.

Their 90-year-old grandmother, Georgina Maher, was diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease more than a decade ago and now only responds to the sound of music and singing.

The sisters decided to write a festive song with the help of musician John Bryan and their mother and aunties, who performed together in the 1970s.

You can listen to the sisters' Christmas song here.

Izabella, who performed the hit at her grandmother's care home in Everton, says the song was written with passion for those whose memories have long since diminished.

They hope the catchy tune will raise much-needed funds for the Alzheimer's Society, which will they will donate 100% of the profits to.

Georgina, who lives in a dementia nursing home, lights up every time she hears her granddaughter's song.

Izabella said: "She claps, she can't really sing along but she tries to. Any kind of reaction is what we're wanting and hoping for."

For some people with dementia, music therapy has been shown improve their thinking, feeling, perception, mood and behaviour. It can even be used as part of a care plan.

More information can be found on The Alzheimer's Society website.

