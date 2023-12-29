Several homes have been raided by police following a double stabbing in Liverpool city centre.

Police were called to a 'large disturbance' between two groups of men in the early hours of Wednesday, 27 December.

Officers say a 21-year-old man remains in a critical but stable condition in hospital while a second 21-year-old is also stable, following the incident.

A 21-year-old man was found at the junction of Church Street and Whitechapel, while a second 21-year-old man later "self-presented at hospital" with a stab wound to the back, along with a man, aged 23, with a head laceration believed to have been caused by being hit with a bottle or glass, police said.

Merseyside Police said a fourth man, aged 20, has also been identified with lacerations to his head.

The incident happened in Liverpool city centre Credit: Liverpool Echo

Warrants have been carried out in Anfield and Wavertree on Thursday 28 December and 'evidential items' seized.

Following a Section 60 order, which was introduced in the city centre yesterday afternoon, 66 stop searches have been carried out and there have been six arrests, mainly for drug related offences.

Detective Chief Inspector Tony Roberts said: "We are making considerable progress in the investigation, and I would like to thank everyone who has assisted us so far.

"We are continuing to appeal for anyone who was in a vehicle or on foot in the area of Peter Street who may have witnessed the disturbance to come forward if they haven’t already done so.

"I would also ask taxi and delivery drivers to check their dashcams to see if they captured anything significant and members of the public to come forward if they captured any photographs or video footage on their mobile phones.

"We know that the people are often our eyes and ears and would ask anyone who has any information to come forward so that we can take action against those responsible."