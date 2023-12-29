There are long delays and lane closures on the M62 near Warrington after a vehicle overturned.

Paramedics and police are at the scene of the incident, on the eastbound carriageway of the motorway between junction 11 at Birchwood and junction 12 for Eccles.

North West Motorway Police said on X, formerly known as Twitter:

"M62 EB between J11 & J12 there are currently 3 lanes out of 4 closed due to an overturned vehicle.

"Ourselves and ambulance are attending and lane 1 has a red X over it from J11 to allow emergency services access to the scene."

Highways North West warned of miles of queueing traffic.