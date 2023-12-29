Manchester City footballer Jack Grealish’s Cheshire mansion was targeted by a gang of thieves in a £1 million jewellery raid.

According to reports in The Sun, the former Aston Villa star's family were in the house while he was playing for City at Everton when it happened on Wednesday, 27 December.

It is reported that the thieves broke in and made off with £1 million-worth of jewellery.

Jack Grealish was playing against Everton while the robbery is said to have happened. Credit: PA Images

A Cheshire Police spokesperson told ITV Granada Reports: "At around 9.50pm on Wednesday 27 December police were called to reports of a burglary.

"The caller reported that a number of items had been stolen.

"Officers supported by police dogs and National Police Air Service were deployed and searches were conducted in the local area but there was no trace of the suspects.

"No arrests have been made at this time and enquiries are ongoing. Anyone with any information in relation to the incident is asked to contact Cheshire Police."

