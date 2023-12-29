Play Brightcove video

Entertainment reporter Caroline Whitmore caught up with Michelle Keegan on set at Arley Hall.

Michelle Keegan will be taking on the lead role in TV writer and author Harlan Coben's latest mystery thriller.

The former Coronation Street has returned to the North West for the Netflix show "Fool Me Once", which was filmed in Cheshire and Lancashire.

It's also produced by Salford-based Quay Streets Production and Nicola Schindler, who Michelle has worked with throughout her career.

While filming at Arley Hall in Nantwich, Cheshire, Michelle said: "It's like I'm home! The first job I got after I left Corrie was Nicola Schindler, and that was Ordinary Lies... So yeah, I just feel like I'm home.

Large portions of the series were filmed at Arley Hall in Nantwich, Cheshire.

Since leaving Coronation Street, Michelle Keegan has gone on to lead several series including Our Girl, Brassic, and Ordinary Lies. However, Fool Me Once will see her reach a bigger audience than ever, with it releasing on Netflix in more than 200 countries.

When asked how it felt to have such a large potential audience, she said: "Oh my God stop! I need to film today, now I'm all nervous!

"You know what, it's something I could have only dreamed of growing up. When something big happens like this it's definitely a pinch me moment.

"You don't realise what is happening because you just have to know your lines, run your scenes, then go home. You don't actually think about the aftermath of it actually being on TV, until it's on TV."

Fool Me Once will be available on Netflix on 1 January 2024 in more than 200 countries. Credit: Netflix

The eight-episode series follows Maya Stern (Michelle Keegan), a military veteran and mother who is trying to come to terms with her husbands death.

Michelle said: "She's trying to investigate who did it, and one day she's watching her nanny-cam and she actually sees her husband with their daughter after he's been murdered."

Fool Me Once will be available on Netflix on New Years Day.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...