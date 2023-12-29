A Conservative MP has been criticised for suggesting most children who struggle in an English town are the “products of crp parents”.

James Daly was accused by his Labour rival of “insulting the parenting skills of people in Bury” after the remark was made in a newspaper piece analysing election prospects for the Greater Manchester town.

Mr Daly, speaking to the i newspaper, said: “Most of the kids who struggle in Bury are the products of crap parents and so what do we do to try to address that issue?"

The Bury North MP went on to stress the importance of "stability" to ensure the wellbeing of children.

James Frith, Labour’s prospective parliamentary candidate for Bury North, said: “It is revealing to see how little James Daly thinks of his own constituents.

“Rather than insulting the parenting skills of people in Bury, he should look closer to home.

“Over the last 13 years the Conservatives have failed to grow our economy, protect our public services or provide opportunities for young people in Bury and across the UK.”

R esponding to criticism, James Daly said: "The state on its own can't achieve this and parents have a crucial role to play in ensuring they are able to support their children through early years.

"I want to make sure that no matter your background you have the best chance to have a happy, positive fruitful life."

