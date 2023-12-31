A mother and son have been named as those who died in an avalanche in the French Alps shortly after Christmas.

Kate Vokes, 54, and her son Archie, 22, both from Manchester, lost their lives after the avalanche swept through an off-piste section of the resort of Saint-Gervais-les-Bains near Mont Blanc on 28 December.

Ms Vokes was Chair of the Oglesby Charitable Trust, a director of their family-owned property company Bruntwood, Deputy Chair of the Royal Exchange Theatre and a trustee of charities Shared Health and Focused Care.

Mr Vokes was a personal trainer at Form in Manchester, and had achieved his level 1 ski instructor qualification in Canada in 2022.

In a statement released by the family, they said a hole had been left in their lives following the accident.

The spokesperson said: “We are beyond heartbroken at the loss of our beloved, wonderful Kate and Archie.

“Words cannot express how terrible we all feel nor the hole in our lives that has been left by this tragic accident.

“We kindly ask for privacy as we grieve together as a family.”

An investigation has been opened into the cause of the avalanche. Credit: AP

The pair had been skiing with other family members before the tragedy struck, according to the Bonneville public prosecutor’s office.

Another skier, reportedly an instructor, was left injured and a hiker was killed in a separate area after the avalanche.

The avalanche may have been caused by cross-country skiers, the Bonneville public prosecutor’s office added.

A search-and-rescue effort, lasting around five hours, was deployed and included around 20 rescuers, two dog teams, a doctor and two helicopters.

The prosecutor’s office added a manslaughter investigation has been opened by police in nearby Chamonix.

Saint-Gervais Mayor Jean-Marc Peillex said the weather conditions were too unstable for such risky outings.

“It rained, it snowed, it was warm. There are enough marked paths to ski on,’’ he told BFM television.

‘’It’s terrible what happened. A family is decimated, and we are very sad in Saint-Gervais.’’

A Foreign Office spokesperson said previously: “We are supporting the family of two British people who died in France and are in contact with the local authorities.”