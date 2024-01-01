It is "almost inevitable" patients will experience longer waits caused by the "considerable impact" of strikes as the longest industrial action in NHS history takes place.

Junior Doctors will walk out between 7am on Wednesday 3 January until 7am Tuesday 9 January, with hospital bosses warning of significant disruption.

The strikes are part of an ongoing dispute between the medics and the Government over the 2022/23 pay award.

The NHS is asking patients to choose services appropriately during this time, which includes using 111 online as the first port of call for health needs, and only using 999 if it is a serious or life-threatening emergency.

Dr David Levy, the medical director at NHS Lancashire and South Cumbria Integrated Care Board, who organises health services across the region has asked the public to "play their part".

“We have now seen more than a year of industrial action taking place across the NHS and staff are continuing to work hard to provide patients with the best possible care under the circumstances," he said.

“We’re asking the public to play their part by taking simple steps during industrial action to look after themselves, their loved ones and checking in on vulnerable family members and neighbours.

“Hospitals will only reschedule appointments and procedures where necessary and aim to rebook at the earliest opportunity, but if we have not contacted you, please attend your appointment as planned.

“The NHS is working hard to minimise the risk to patient safety. This means we will prioritise resources to protect emergency treatment, critical care, neonatal care, maternity, and trauma, and ensure we prioritise patients who have waited the longest for elective care and cancer surgery.

“Because of the considerable impact these strikes will have, services are likely to feel different for patients, and longer waits are almost inevitable."

Speaking about previous strikes held before Christmas, Health Secretary Victoria Atkins said she wanted to reach a “fair and reasonable” settlement with doctors in training.

But she added: “I cannot do that if they’re on the picket line, rather than in hospitals looking after patients.”

She also raised concerns about consultants “picking up the slack” for their striking junior colleagues, who make up almost half of the medical workforce.

The BMA’s junior doctors committee has challenged the government to make an offer so strikes could be cancelled.

It said the offer from the government, an average 3% rise from January – on top of the average of nearly 9% recommended by the independent pay review body in April, was not enough to make up for below-inflation pay rises since 2008.

It has asked for a full pay restoration that the government said would amount to a 35% pay rise – which ministers have said is unaffordable.

Junior doctors, who make up around half of all doctors in the NHS, are qualified doctors who have up to eight years’ experience working in a hospital.

During the strikes, other doctors will be working but, the Integrated Care Board warned, there will be a "noticeable reduction in elective activity" which could mean some appointments and procedures will be rescheduled.

The NHS is urging patients to choose services appropriately, including using 111 online as the first port of call, and only calling 999 if it is a serious or life-threatening emergency.

GP practices will continue to be open during the junior doctors strike.

