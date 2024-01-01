A serving police officer has been charged with sexual assault on a child.

PC Dean Dempster is accused of sexual assault on a child under 13 and misconduct in a public office, the force said.

The 34-year-old, who was posted to Greater Manchester Police's (GMP) Oldham district, is to appear in custody at Manchester and Salford Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

The charges follow an investigation by GMP.

Dempster has been suspended from duty and misconduct proceedings will resume when the full criminal case ends, the force said.