Teenager Luke Littler has made history once more by reaching the final four of the World Darts Championship.

The 16-year-old continued his roll of becoming the youngest ever player to reach the semi-finals after defeating Northern Irishman Brendan Dolan 5-1.

The Manchester United fan, from Runcorn, Cheshire, hit the headlines around the world and has enjoyed celebrity status after bursting onto the scene in his World Championship debut.

After seeing off four world-class players in previous rounds Littler swept past Dolan, with an average of 101.93, and means he is now just two wins away from lifting the Sid Waddell Trophy on Wednesday 3 January.

Luke Littler walks out ahead of playing Brendan Dolan. Credit: PA Images

Dolan took out 101 in the opening leg to break Littler’s throw, but from then on it was one-way traffic.

Littler went about his business in his usual manner and eased into a 4-0 lead.

A whitewash was on the cards, but Dolan took out 118 to finally get on the board.

It was just a stay of execution, though, as Littler came back to see out a memorable win.

Luke greets his family before taking on the quarter final match. Credit: PA Images

In his first win of the tournament, Littler beat Dutchman Christian Kist, hitting seven 180s and averaging 106.2, the highest average to ever be achieved on a debut.

He then took on Andrew Gilding, knocking out the 20th seed with a 3-1 win in the second round.

In the third round, Littler beat Canadian Matt Campbell 4-1 to make history as the youngest player to ever reach the last 16 of the tournament.

He then set records again, becoming the youngest player to reach the last eight when he hammered Raymond van Barneveld 4-1, who he used to imitate in front of the television as a three-year-old.

After beating Dolan Littler now has a semi-final against 2018 winner Rob Cross, before a likely meeting with Michael van Gerwen in the final if he wins.