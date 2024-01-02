Play Brightcove video

Credit: Lisa Littler

As Luke 'The Nuke' Littler takes the darts world by storm, a video has emerged of the 16-year-old hitting the bulls-eye when he was just 18-months-old.

In a series of videos uploaded to Youtube by sister Lisa Littler, Luke is first seen in a tshirt and nappy throwing magnetic darts at a board.

In a later video, where Luke it between two and three, he can be seen throwing the darts with pinpoint accuracy in his Warrington home.

In one video, he shouts "180!" after hitting the junior dart board.

Speaking to ITV Granada Reports after his second win at the World Darts Championships, Luke said: "I was 18-months-old on a magnetic board, and then when I was about four or five when I started on a proper board but a lower height.

"Then around six or seven, I started playing at the proper height and length."

By the time he was nine, Luke was playing in pubs against adults. When he turned 12, he began playing professionally.

Luke is now due to face former World Darts Championship winner Rob Cross in the semi-final after his meteoric debut in the tournament.

Ranked as the eighth best player in the world, Cross will be Luke's toughest challenge yet.

Similar to Luke, Cross made waves in the world of darts after he won the championship on his very first attempt, just 11 months after he began playing professionally.

Despite facing a formidable opponent, Luke is still the favourite to win the tournament and take home £500,000.

He's already broken records in the tournament. Not only is he the youngest player to ever win a match at the World Darts Championship, he also achieved the highest ever average on debut.

