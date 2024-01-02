Teenager Luke Littler has become the youngest ever World Darts Championship finalist after storming his way through the semi-final.

The 16-year-old took a deafening Alexandra Palace by storm after beating 2018 winner Rob Cross in a closely fought game six sets to two.

His win means Littler, from Warrington, has made history once more, continuing his roll of becoming the youngest ever player to reach each stage of the competition.

He is now ranked as World Number 9, climbing up from his previous position of 50.

'The Nuke' has seen off five world-class players in previous rounds, before sweeping past Cross.

He bombarded the treble-20 16 times, produced three 130-plus checkouts and averaged 106.05 in a nerveless performance.

He was greeted by his home Rugby League team, Warrington Wolves' mascot as he walked into Ally Pally ahead of the match, giving him a hug for good luck.

Just one match now stands between him and the final on Wednesday 3 January, where if successful he will lift the Sid Waddell Trophy.

Luke Littler celebrates after winning a set. Credit: PA Images

He outplayed Cross in the semi-final, who took the opening set on throw, leaving Littler trailing for the first time in the tournament.

The former electrician was a livewire at the oche, peppering the trebles, and put the youngster under pressure, having darts to take a two-set lead.

But Littler showed he can perform when he needs to as he took out a vital 74 to level up and then produced a majestic 142 checkout to go 2-1 in front.

He took out a mammoth 149 on his way to a 3-1 lead and then got himself into a superb position to extend that even further but missed a dart at double top.

Cross took the same score out to make it 3-2 instead of 4-1, but Littler was not perturbed, showing composure and maturity to win the next two sets and move one away from the finish line.

Luke celebrates with his mum after making it through to the PDC World Darts Championship final. Credit: PA Images

The life-long Manchester United fan is now on the cusp of producing one of the greatest sporting stories of all time.

Littler, who is just over two weeks from his 17th birthday, has seen his life change immeasurably since winning the World Youth Championship in November.

He has made headlines around the world and enjoyed celebrity status after bursting onto the scene in his World Championship debut.

In his first win of the tournament, Littler beat Dutchman Christian Kist, hitting seven 180s and averaging 106.2, the highest average to ever be achieved on a debut.

He then took on Andrew Gilding, knocking out the 20th seed with a 3-1 win in the second round.

Luke Littler in action against Rob Cross.

In the third round, Littler beat Canadian Matt Campbell 4-1 to make history as the youngest player to ever reach the last 16 of the tournament.

He then set records again, becoming the youngest player to reach the last eight when he hammered Raymond van Barneveld 4-1, who he used to imitate in front of the television as a three-year-old.

In the quarterfinals he came up against Northern Irishman Brendan Dolan, who he comfortably beat 5-1.