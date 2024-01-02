An 81-year-old man has been arrested over a New Year’s Day car crash which left a pedestrian seriously injured.

A Vauxhall Corsa collided with the 62-year-old man as it drove down Hyde Road in Gorton, Manchester, Greater Manchester Police said.

The pedestrian is believed to have been crossing the road when he stopped at the central line dividing the two lanes, the force said.

The car was said to have driven on slightly further along the road following the collision before turning around and driving back towards the scene.

Police were called to the incident at around 4:55pm and the 62-year-old man was taken to hospital with serious injuries, while the 81-year-old was arrested at the scene on suspicion of causing injury by dangerous driving.

A spokesperson said: “GMP’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit are now appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the incident to come forward.

“They are also keen to speak to anyone who may have any footage, including dashcam, mobile phone footage from the area in the moments leading up to the collision.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 0161 856 4741 and quote the reference number 2959 of 01/01/2024.