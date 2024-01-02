A number of Manx activists and public servants have been featured on King Charles II's new years honours list.

In the King's first new years honour list, four individuals from the Isle of Man have been recognised for their contributions to their community and have been awarded various titles.

Dr John Keith Daniels MBE

Dr John Keith Daniels worked as a full-time GP at Palatine Group Practice for more than 30 years, up until his retirement in 2022.

He has been awarded an MBE due to his commitment to caring for the people of the Isle of Man across three decades, as well as his work training future doctors.

He was the Isle of Man's first GP Postgraduate Tutor, and was responsible for organising the education of Island GPs.

All his trainees have greatly benefitted from his enthusiasm, energy and all round support.

Dr Daniels has been a popular and valued GP, who has consistently put good patient care at the heart of his work and supported his colleagues through outstanding leadership, training and management.

Although now retired, his legacy in the fields he touched will live on, and will have greatly improved medical care, training and life on the Isle of Man.

Mr Guy Julian Thompson MBE

Mr Thompson was named a Member of the British Empire for his work as the Island Commissioner of the Manx Scouts.

During his 20 year career with the organisation, he has built a programme of activities that aims to be as accessible to as many children as possible on the Isle of Man.

Guy Thompson was awarded an MBE for his work making the Scouts more accessible for all children on the Isle of Man. Credit: Manx Scouts

Through his work, the Manx Scouts has been able to offer kayaking, archery, grass sledging, and bush craft to young people across the Isle of Man.

Consequently, the Island now has one of the strongest Scout groups in the British Isles. In 2021, Mr Thompson began his long held ambition to offer the scouting experience to children with complex needs and vulnerabilities.

There are now four ‘Rainbow’ scout groups in the Island’s schools, allowing these children to participate in mainstream activities.

This was the first scouting programme of its kind in the British Isles.

The King has made Mr Guy Thompson an MBE in the New Year Honours List for 2024 for outstanding Services to Scouts Association Isle of Man.

Mr Reginald Derek (Derry) Kissack BEM

Mr Kissack has been awarded the British Empire Medal by the King for his charitable, cultural, and community work on the Isle of Man.

Mr Kissack is best known as a member of the world famous Pink Helmets, a comedic motorcycle stunt group which he formed in the 1990s.

Derry Kissack was awarded a BEM for his charitable work. Credit: Purple Helmets

Since then, Mr Kissack has hosted numerous events with the Pink Helmets to raise money for a local ambulance charity at Onchan Stadium. Across these shows, he has raised £124,000.

Mr Kissack is a well-known local character with a wonderful, dry sense of humour. He is an author of two books about Manx history – his autobiography and one regarding local motorcycle history.

Over the years, he contributed to funds in support of local charities, including Breakthrough Breast Cancer, RNLI, Hospice Isle of Man and Cystic Fibrosis Isle of Man.

Mr James Michael (Mike) Keggen MBE

James Micheal Keggen is a long-standing member of the Royal National Lifeboat Institute, with more than 50 years of unbroken service.

During that time, Mr Keggen has worked as a crewmate and a mechanic at Port St Mary Lifeboat Station, and was made a Coxswain in 2019.

Mr Keggen has been called out on more than 300 missions across three generations of all-weather lifeboat. From 1994 to 2023, he has crewed 140 rescues, come to the aid of 124 people and saved 13 lives.

Mike Keggen was awarded an MBE for his 50 years of service with the RNLI. Credit: RNLI

For his dedication to saving lives at sea over half a century, Mike will be made a Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE).

Mike has been recognised along with four other RNLI volunteers in His Majesty The King’s New Year Honours for their roles in helping the charity save lives at sea.

RNLI Chief Executive, Mark Dowie said: ‘It is particularly poignant to see recognition for our longest standing seagoing crewmember in the Isle of Man, which is where our founder Sir William Hillary came from.’

