A 19-year-old has died after a car lost control and crashed into a building on New Years Day.

The teenager, who has not been named, was a passenger in the car when it crashed into a building in Rochdale.

He was taken to hospital along with the driver and another passenger, but died in the early of hours of 2 January.

The other two occupants were taken to hospital for injuries.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said the car was being driven towards Spotland, in Rochdale, at around 7.20pm when the driver lost control and crashed into a building.

The car had been seen earlier overtaking a slower vehicle.

Police have now issued an appeal for anyone with information to come forward.

In a statement, GMP said: "It was established that a car, containing three occupants, was travelling in the direction of Spotland before it lost control causing it to collide with a building after the car overtook a slower moving vehicle."Sadly, a 19-year-old man, a passenger in the vehicle, passed away in the early hours of this morning, despite the best efforts of emergency services personnel."Officers are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this incident - or may have dashcam, CCTV or mobile footage from the area at the time of the incident - to please share it with officers to assist their enquiries."

