Play Brightcove video

Video report by Granada Reports Isle of Man reporter Joshua Stokes.

A TT sidecar racer who doctors feared would be paralysed after a high speed crash has climbed to Mount Everest base camp for the hospital that saved her life.

Fiona Baker-Holden, from Cumbria, and her husband John Holden completed the gruelling challenge to raise money for the Walton Centre in Aintree.

The former TT racer, who works for Lancashire Constabulary, was treated there after a 130mph crash six years ago, which stopped her from racing.

Fiona was left with a broken neck and brain injury after a high-speed crash.

The sidecar crash resulted in Fiona sustaining a broken neck and a brain injury, alongside a multitude of other injuries.

She was airlifted to a local hospital before being transferred to Aintree, which specialises in motorcycle racing accidents, three days later.

"I woke up two weeks after the accident wondering what on earth had happened but the nurses were fabulous", Fiona said.

"I'm so eternally grateful for them because they've given me a second chance in life."

The pair reached base camp after a two-week trek.

Doctors feared Fiona would be paralysed, but five years on she has tackled the highest mountain in the world to fundraise for the hospital that saved her life.

Despite John breaking his ribs in a crash 10 weeks prior, the pair completed the self-funded, gruelling two-week trek to Mount Everest base camp.

John said: "It was difficult. I've got a big lump on my shoulder and the rucksack was giving me pain.

"You can two options: either I can't do it or I just get on."

The couple hope to raise £10,000 after the 'outstanding' care Fiona received at the Walton Centre.

"We're tough because we're sidecar racers!", Fiona said.

"The cold at night was the worst. It was -23 and we had to drink about five litres of water a day. We were using 7,000 calories of energy just walking and breathing.

"Even when I was laying in my hospital bed, I knew I wanted to do this."The couple hope to raise £10,000 for the Walton Centre, with their fundraising set to continue into the New Year.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...