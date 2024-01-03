A man was "off his box" on crack cocaine when he killed a rough sleeper in Liverpool city centre, a court has heard.

Connor Mears, 44, has been sentenced to 12 years in prison for causing death by dangerous driving.

During a five-day drink and drugs binge, Mears was seen driving down the Strand at 90mph in an Audi TT before he smashed into the back of an Uber.

The taxi then crashed into a bench near to the Liver Building, where homeless man Robert Williams had been sleeping in the early hours.

The 44-year-old was left in an induced coma as a result and died of his injuries just over a week later.

In spite of the devastation he had caused, Mears fled the scene of the crash and was not apprehended until the following day when he attended A&E and said he had been "on a mad one".

Liverpool Crown Court heard that Mr Williams was a "rough sleeper" who was "lying on a bench" on the Strand shortly after 1am on Saturday, October 7, while the defendant had been driving "at high speed, trying to evade a pursuing police car" when he lost control and struck another car, which mounted the pavement and struck the bench.

The victim was pronounced dead in hospital 11 days later on October 18.

The crash happened on The Strand in Liverpool Credit: Google Streetview

Mark Connor, prosecuting, described how Mears had been behind the wheel of a sports car belonging to his front seat passenger Dawn Robinson, and had not been insured to drive the vehicle.

The Audi first came to the attention of officers after "accelerating hard away from traffic lights" on Derby Road, at the junction with Millers Bridge in Bootle.

A PC who followed the 28-year-old as he travelled towards the city centre had to reach speeds of up to 90mph on the 40mph dual carriageway "just to try to keep up" with him.

Mears, of no fixed address, then ran a red light at a junction where pedestrians were crossing, and the patrolling police car activated its lights and siren and gave chase.

He failed to stop however, and "continued driving at high speed".

Further along the route, another car was turning right into Chapel Street from the opposite side of the Strand in accordance with traffic signals.

Here, Mears again sped through a red light and had to swerve to avoid a collision with the other vehicle.

He lost control of the Audi as a result and crashed into the back of an Uber driver's Toyota Auris ahead of him.

The force of the impact sent the taxi off the road and onto the pavement, colliding with the bench where Mr Williams had been lying and even taking it off its fittings.

The car went on to crash into and snap two trees before coming to a stop.

The day after the incident, Mears attended the Royal Liverpool Hospital complaining of pain to his arms and legs and told a doctor in the emergency department he had "been in a road traffic collision the previous night outside the Liver Building".

He added he had "seen the news and was scared", and was planning to hand himself in to the police.

Mears reported that his memory of the crash was "hazy" but said he had "panicked" after seeing the police.

He repeated that he "recalled hitting something but didn't know what" before he "saw reports in the ECHO" the following morning, adding he was "sorry for what he had done".

His previous convictions include offences of possession of drugs, criminal damage and theft by employee. Brendan Carville, defending, told the court: "The defendant and the deceased have had similar paths in life. This defendant himself has been a rough sleeper.

"He was, at the time of the offence, heavily addicted to crack cocaine. He had a wretched upbringing in Australia.

"He had recently returned from Australia to seek closure with problems with his mother and father. When he arrived here, he was homeless.

"He relied on Dawn Robinson to give him a sofa to sleep on. That said, he has shown genuine remorse here. There was instant remorse at the hospital. He is genuinely remorseful for what he has done."

Mears admitted causing death by dangerous driving, causing death by driving while uninsured, failing to stop after an accident and driving while unfit through drugs.

Appearing in the dock wearing a khaki green bodywarmer and a maroon Montirex t-shirt, he showed no reaction as he was jailed for 12 years.

Sentencing, Judge Neil Flewitt KC said: "There is no doubt that the cause of death in this case was the fatal head injury suffered by Mr Williams on October 7. I have no doubt that his unexpected and violent death has come as a great shock to his family and friends, and that he will be sorely missed.

"You have previously served short periods in prison, but never a sentence of the sort of length of the one I will have to impose this afternoon.

"This must have been a deliberate decision to ignore the rules of the road and to show disregard for the risk of danger to others.

"It was prolonged and persistent dangerous driving. It was an offence committed in the course of evading the police, and you were driving at speeds significantly in excess of the limit.

"I recognise the difficult upbringing you have had and the chaotic lifestyle you have led since your return from Australia. You did of course surrender to the police, but you only did so after some delay.

"You have expressed remorse. In reality, there is little mitigation in this case of any significance apart from your pleas of guilty."

Mears will be required to serve half of his sentence before being released on licence. He was also banned from driving for 16 years, and will be required to pass an extended retest.

Detective Sergeant Kurt Timpson, lead investigating officer from Merseyside Police's serious collision investigation unit, said: “Our thoughts remain very much with the family of the man who died in this crash.

"It has been a very difficult period for them as their lives have been changed forever by this incident."

