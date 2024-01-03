Teenage darts sensation Luke Littler is hoping his history-making World Championship bid will end in glory.

The 16-year-old is the youngest ever player to reach the finals of the World Darts Championship - and has had a whirlwind two weeks in the competition.

Victory in the final would see him join icons like Pele, Mike Tyson and Boris Becker by winning their sport’s biggest prize as a teenager.

Luke Littler faced Luke Humphries in a local pub competition in 2020. Credit: PDC Europe

Who does Luke Littler face in the darts final?

The youngster will face another Luke, Humphries, who battered surprise package Scott Williams 6-0 in the other semi-final.

The win saw Humphries replace 2023 champion Michael Smith at the new world number one.

It is not the first time the pair have met - facing off in a local pub competition four years ago.

Luke Littler is hoping to become the youngest winner of the PDC World Darts Championship

What time will Luke Littler’s match start?

The final will be live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Darts from 7.30pm on Wednesday, 3 January.

The match itself is being held at Alexandra Palace - where the competition has taken place since 2008.

What is the format?

The Worlds is a set-play tournament. Sets are won by the player who is first to three legs, with opponents taking it in turns to throw first in each set.

The deciding set in any match must be won by at least two legs.

First and second-round matches are the best-of-five sets. Third and fourth-round matches are the best-of-seven sets.

Quarter-finals are the best-of-nine sets, semi-finals are the best-of-11 sets and the final is best-of-13 sets.

What is the prize money?

As well as the Sid Waddell Trophy, there is £2.5m in prize money on offer for the World Darts Championship with the champion netting £500,000.

The runner-up earns a cool £200,000 while semi-finalists will pocket £100,000 each and those that reach the quarter-finals winning £50,000.

Fourth-round and third-round losers earn themselves £35,000 and £25,000 respectively, while there is £15,000 on offer for the 32 players knocked out in the second round and the 32 first-round losers will take away £7,500.

Luke Littler celebrates after winning a set. Credit: PA Images

How is darts scored?

Each player starts with a score of 501 and takes turns to throw three darts. The score is then calculated and deducted from the player's total.

A bullseye scores 50, the outer ring scores 25 and a dart in the double or treble ring counts double or treble the segment score.

The objective is to be the first player to reduce the score to exactly zero - but in order to win the leg, the last dart thrown must land in a double or the bullseye.

If a player reduces the score to one or goes below zero, the score is bust, their turn ends and the score is returned to what it was at the start of that go.