Pupils will be offered the Human Papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine as a rollout begins across schools on the Isle of Man.

Year 8 students will be offered the jab - being offered as a single vaccine rather than double - as Manx Care visit secondary schools on the Island in February.

The programme is only open to those aged between 12 and 13, and follows recommendations made by the UK's Joint Committee on Vaccinations and the World Health Organisation based on the results of several independent research studies.

It said both agreed that children and young people who have received a single dose before the age of 25 are considered fully vaccinated.

HPV is a common type of sexually transmitted disease. It is highly contagious, but infections do not usually cause any symptoms.

Most do not know they are carrying the virus, but it can make it more likely for those with it to develop certain types of cancer including head and neck, cervical and anogenital.

Manx Care says those eligible for the vaccine will be emailed an invitation to complete an online consent form via their school.

There is also an online consent form for those who are home schooled to complete.

Forms must be completed by 15 January.