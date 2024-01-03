People urged to stay indoors as gunshots fired at Liverpool cinema

Police have urged members of the public to stay in doors due to an ongoing incident in Croxteth.

Armed police, helicopters, and dozens of police cars have been seen surrounding the Showcase cinema in Liverpool.

Merseyside Police posted an appeal just before 9.09pm for people to stay away from the cinema, on East Lancs Road, due to an ongoing incident.

The police have advised members of the public in the area to stay indoors and described the incident as "ongoing".

The statement says: "At around 8.50pm officers received a report that shots had been fired at Showcase Cinemas on East Lancashire Road after a man entered the premises carrying a firearm."About 20 minutes before there was an incident at a business on Lower House Lane where a firearm was discharged."Armed officers and local policing officers are in the area and members of the public are advised to stay indoors whilst the incident ongoing."

Witnesses have reported that shots were fired at the cinema and that a man pointed a gun at staff members, although none of these details have been confirmed by police.

Traffic on the East Lancs has been stopped on both lanes of the East Lancashire Road as members of the public are escorted away from the area.

Small groups of people have been escorted out of the cinema by police - while detectives have arrived and were seen talking to members of the public inside the cinema around

A spokesperson for Showcase Cinemas said: “We are aware of an incident at our cinema and surrounding area in Liverpool.

"The safety and welfare of our staff and customers is always our number one priority and we can confirm no one was injured. We would like to thank our team members and the local police for their swift responses to this active investigation.”

Forensic teams have been seen outside of the cinema bagging up evidence.

A second police cordon has been put in place just a few hundred meters from the cinema, outside Sangha Newsagents on Lower House Lane. Around a dozen Police Officers have been seen outside the shop.

Merseyside Police have confirmed that twenty minutes before the incident at the cinema, shots were fired inside the newsagents.

More to follow.