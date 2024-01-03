A man has been killed in a crash between his mobility scooter and a car.

The 38-year-old man from Liverpool, whose name has not been released, died in the crash with a white Hyundai IX20 on Chester Way in Northwich at around 6.35pm on Friday 29 December 2023.

A 53-year-old man from Northwich, was initially arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, but has since been released under investigation.

The driver of the mobility scooter died at the scene.

Cheshire Police have said his next of kin have been informed and they are currently being supported by specialist officers.

Enquiries are ongoing and officers are keen to hear from anyone who witnessed the collision or anyone who believes they have any dashcam footage of the incident.

