A helicopter pilot who died in a mid-air crash that also killed a British couple had cocaine in his system, a report found.

Ron Hughes, 65 and his wife Diane, 57, both died in the collision between two sightseeing helicopters on 2 January 2023.

The couple, who were both from Neston on the Wirral, were visiting Ron's daughter in Queensland, Australia, while also celebrating their first wedding anniversary when they died.

The pilot, 40-year-old Ashley Jenkinson, and another passenger, Vanessa Tandros, also died at the scene.

At the time of the crash, local police said it looked like the collision happened while one helicopter was taking off and the other was attempting to land.

Almost exactly one year after the crash, the Australian Transport Safety Bureau (ATSB) released their interim report on 3 January 2024.

The report stated that toxicology results showed that Mr Jenkinson had low levels of cocaine in his system when he died.

However, the report said it was "unlikely" this would have impaired his flying ability.

Ron and Diane Hughes who had married in August 2021 were killed in the mid-air crash. Credit: Family picture

Chief Commissioner Angus Mitchell said: “A forensic pharmacologist engaged by the ATSB has stated that the very low concentrations of these metabolites suggest exposure was not likely to have occurred in the 24 hours prior to the accident, and it is unlikely there would have been impairment of the pilot’s psychomotor skills."

In a statement, Mr Jenkinson's family welcomed the report but asked people to not let it "tarnish the memory" of the pilot.

They urged people to read the full report which found “multiple contributing factors to this terrible accident”.

The ATSB’s investigation also showed some passengers’ seatbelts were not fitted correctly, in part due to “interference from their lifejackets”.

Mr Mitchell said this was “not attributed to the tragic outcomes in this case”.

The crash happened as one helicopter was landing and the other taking off Credit: Channel 7

Both of the colliding helicopters were operated by the nearby Sea World theme park, and were used for five-minute scenic flights guests could buy.

The second, with a pilot and six passengers, had just left a separate but nearby helipad within the theme park when they collided.

Since the accident, Sea World Helicopters has implemented a new “pad boss” traffic advisory role, added air traffic systems to each of its helicopters’ avionic systems, increased communication protocols and taken steps to improve visibility.

The ATSB’s final report, which will include analysis, findings, and any recommended safety actions, will be completed later this year.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...