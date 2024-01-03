Pontins in Southport has closed with "immediate effect".

A statement posted on Pontins official website on Wednesday 3 January said: "It is with great sadness that we announce the closure of Pontins Southport Holiday Park.

"After assessing the future viability of the park, we have come to the difficult decision to close our doors.

"Unfortunately, this means that Pontins Southport Holiday Park will be closing from Wednesday 3rd January 2024. We apologise for any inconvenience caused."

A statement was also posted on the Pontins Facebook page which said: "Customers whose bookings will be affected by these closures will be contacted by our team and refunded. We apologise for any inconvenience caused."

Pontins is owned by Britannia Hotels which runs Liverpool's Adelphi Hotel and the Scarisbrick Hotel in Southport.

In 2022 Britannia was named the UK's worst hotel chain for the 11th consecutive year.

ITV Granada Report has contacted Britannia Hotels for a statement on the closure of Pontins in Southport, which comes after the closure of two other Pontins resorts, Camber Sands and Prestatyn in 2022.

Southport Pontins Holiday Village was built in Ainsdale in 1970, and had 700 chalets.