Residents of a part of Stalybridge devastated by a strong tornado have spoken of their disappointment at the council response in the wake of the storm.

Around 100 homes were left in a state of "absolute disaster" after the tornado overnight on Wednesday 27 December.

The Tornado and Storm Research Organisation said the tornado is provisionally rated as being of T5 strength - meaning winds between 137 and 160mph struck the area.

Matthew Marsland, a local resident of Hough Hill Road whose house was damaged by the whirlwind says he feels 'betrayed' by his local authority, Tameside Council:

"It was over very quickly with a lot of noise. I came outside and saw the destruction. I saw that someone had had their roof ripped off.

"The police and fire brigade left about 3.30am. We had nothing happen until 4pm the day after. The council provided one lorry on the first day.

"A lot of people are disgusted. We only needed minimal help. The council didn’t really know what they were doing. They didn’t seem capable of enacting any kind of action plan.

"There were roofs with debris on for days afterwards which residents that have had to get rid of themselves you would have thought there would have been a council presence."

A number of properties are still severely impacted by last week's tornado Credit: Granada Reports

A spokesperson for the local authority, Tameside Council said in a statement:

“Whilst it would be inappropriate to comment specifically on an individual case, the council provided an emergency response, at pace, to a T5 category tornado that involved around 75 staff and contractors.

"The Council’s priority in all emergency situations such as this, is to protect people. We made sure all residents were safe and not homeless and that any dangerous buildings were secure with no risk to the public.

“We have advised all residents as appropriate who have been issued with dangerous building act notices and made welfare checks on all residents that we are aware of significantly affected by the storm and have contact details for. All those who cannot occupy their premises have been told of their entitlement to Council tax relief.

“Our street teams have been working hard and have visited all the worst affected areas as part of the clean-up. They have prioritised clearing debris and fallen trees along our public highways ensuring they were safe and accessible to the public and we anticipate at least another three weeks’ worth of work as we continue the clean up through our parks and other accessible land”.

While some where left frustrated at the situation surrounding the clear-up, one resident, Joyce Bromley spoke of her relief that the horses housed on her farm were left unscathed - despite their stable being completely destroyed:

"It was horrific when we first came out the door we could see the barn was gone. It was just total shock.

"We came around the corner and I said 'Oh my God the stables have gone where are the horses!'.

"We found them in the field and fortunately none of them have been injured which is a godsend. Buildings can be replaced."

