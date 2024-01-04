Police have released an image of a man they want to speak to after an 'appalling' sex attack in Manchester where the victim was spiked.

The incident happened on Friday 11 August last year when a man in his 30s was spiked and then sexually assaulted.

The victim also had his wallet, items of clothing and an electric scooter stolen.

After enquiries, Greater Manchester Police (GMP) have now released a picture of a man they want to speak to about the attack.

Detectives also want to hear from members of the public who may have CCTV, mobile or dashcam footage that could help them with their investigation.

Detective Constable Nicole Robertson of GMP Salford CID said: "This was an appalling attack on a man who has bravely supported the police by reporting this incident to us.

"We are carrying out multiple lines of enquiry and are particularly interested in speaking to the man pictured as it is believed he may have information that could aid the investigation."

