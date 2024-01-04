Supplies of food, medication and fuel are 'not currently at risk' according to the Treasury Minister, as industrial action continues in the Isle of Man.

The Isle of Man Steam Packet Company (SPC) is facing increasing pressure from the Nautilus union, as staff continue to stage action short of strike.

Action includes officers refusing to swap shifts, work overtime or cover absences.

As a result, the flagship 'Manxman' vessel has been reduced to one crossing a day, due to a shortage of crew.

The union is in dispute with the ferry company over new proposed contacts, asking members of crew to live on-board the ferry.

Those who chose not to sign the new contacts were put on a 12-week notice period from 22 December.

Nautilus represents 48 of the 70 officers working for the SPC.

Chief Minister Alfred Cannan and Treasury Minister Alex Allinson met with representatives from the SPC on Wednesday 3 January to discuss how to 'minimise disruption'.

After the meeting, Dr Allinson said: "There is confidence that supplies of food, fuel and essential medications to the Island are not currently at risk, and that this is being closely monitored by the Isle of Man Governments Emergency Planning Strategic Group - with the Steam Packet, critical infrastructure partners and local retailers."

Ministers are expected to receive 'regular updates' from the SPC going forward, as the industrial action continues.