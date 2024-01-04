Four men extradited from France to Liverpool after mass brawl

Four men have been extradited from France in connection with a mass brawl and stabbing in Liverpool city centre.

A 21 year old man was left fighting for his life after being found with a stab wound to his chest in the early hours of Wednesday, December 27. He remains in hospital in a critical but stable condition.

He was one of four men wounded after a mass brawl began on Victoria Street. Merseyside Police said the men's injuries are linked to a disturbance which began in The Safe House nightclub on Victoria Street, before spilling out onto Peter Street.

The three other injured men are now all recovering at home.

Four men have now been extradited back to Liverpool from France in connection with the incident Credit: ITV Granada

Police have confirmed four men have been arrested in connection with the stabbing. They were detained by French Authorities in Calais on Tuesday, January 2, and have now been extradited to Merseyside Police.

The four extradited men have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and violent disorder.

The arrests include a 21-year-old man from Wavertree, a 20-year-old man from Everton, a 21-year-old man from Huyton, and a 21-year-old man from Dovecot.