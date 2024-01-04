'I enjoyed everything' - Luke Littler looks back on his record-breaking run

Play Brightcove video

Luke Littler reflects on his incredible journey from up and coming player to teenage phenomenon.

Luke Littler has said he enjoyed every moment of his record-breaking run at the World Darts Championship, even if it did end in defeat.

The 16-year-old from Warrington has quickly become a sensation, winning over the crowd from his very first match of the tournament.

Luke said: "I enjoyed everything from the first game. People chanting "you've got school in the morning", "there's only one Luke Littler".

"I just sunk it all in and got involved."

A day on from his loss against world number one Luke Humphries, Littler has said he entered the tournament with no idea of how far he would go.

He said: "I was always happy with winning one game... Getting to the final was just a bigger bonus.

"Win or lose, I was always going to come out happy."

Even though Littler was gracious in defeat, he did admit it was difficult watching his opponent take the trophy.

Luke Humphries winning the World Darts Championships

He said: "It was gutting standing there watching Luke [Humphries] lift the trophy, but he deserved that.

"He was the better man on the night. I'm happy with runner-up."

Luke was cheered on from St Helens Darts Academy, where he by his local darts club, where he trained from the age of nine.

Just before the final begun, Littler was shown a video of his club wishing him luck.

Luke said: "I didn't even know they were at the academy. It's only open on Mondays, so for Karl to put the effort in and set the TVs up- It was just good to see them cheering me on a bit.

"I didn't get over the line, but they were there with me."

Littler's fans cheered him on throughout the final. Credit: St Helens Darts Academy

Since he played his first match at the World Darts Championship, Littler has been breaking records and shaking up the sport.

His first victory made him the youngest player to ever win at the tournament, and also saw him achieve the highest ever average on debut.

With each win breaking new records and cementing his right to be playing against people twice his age, he quickly became a phenomenon even outside the world of darts.

He said: "It's just unbelievable. It's crazy to think the runner-up's bigger than the winner.

"I've just got to get on with it, can't get away from it all."

With the tournament over, Luke hopes the attention will somewhat die down and he'll be able to get back to being a teenager.

He said: "I'm just looking forward to going home, getting back to reality."

