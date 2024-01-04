Play Brightcove video

Luke Humphries has heaped praise on fellow finalist Luke Littler after Humphries’ PDC World Darts Championship victory.

Humphries, 28, beat 16-year-old Littler 7-4 to claim the Sid Waddell Trophy but spoke highly of his opponent who reached the final in his debut tournament.

Luke Humphries winning the World Darts Championships

“He has got a very mature head on young shoulders. All the media hype for most people that age would have probably affected them but he took it all in his stride. The performances he put in were incredible.” Humphries said.

The world number one added: “I knew about him before. I knew how good he was. If you are 16 years old and playing like that- in four years time he could be even better.”

Runner up Luke Littler looks on as Luke Humphries lifts the winner's trophy

Humphries, who lives in Crewe with his partner said he believes the sport and other players have a "duty of care" to protect the teenager.

He said: "He's got loads of celebrities following him and his life has changed incredibly. He is a very nice kid and deserves all the success coming his way.

" He's grown our sport to another level and I am quite happy he is on the front pages. I think in the fans' eyes he is probably the champion and I have no problem with that."

Humphries, who has spoken openly in the past about his battles with anxiety and depression, said going through adversity in his life had made winning the title all the sweeter.

He said: "The things I've had to battle through, like losing weight, I think were the catalysts to my success. You have to work hard in life for your successes."