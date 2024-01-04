Play Brightcove video

Teenage darts sensation Luke 'The Nuke' Littler has exclusively told Good Morning Britain that he's looking forward to getting back to playing "Football Manager" as the dust settles on his heroic run to the final of the World Darts Championship.

The 16-year-old from Warrington made history with win after win in the tournament, but was ultimately bested by Luke Humphries in a best-of-11 sets final match.

Speaking with Susanna Reid and Ben Shephard, self-confessed gamer Luke, admitted it was a mistake not bringing his console down to London with him.

"I can’t wait to go back on my Xbox. I didn’t expect to get to final."

Luke Humphries celebrates after beating Luke Littler in the final of the Paddy Power World Darts Championship Credit: PA Images

The teenager revealed he wakes up at noon before eating scrambled eggs and beans-on-toast, and only practices for around half an hour each day as it "gets boring".

Following his runner up finish; Luke is now around £200,000 richer through prize money but says he has "no idea" how he intends to spend it.

After speaking of commiserating last night’s defeat with a cheeseburger and chips, Luke told Good Morning Britain he’s been baffled by people’s interest in his pre and post match eating habits:

“The kebab thing was just a joke and then there it is world trending.”

When asked about what advice he has for other youngsters who might hope to follow in his footsteps, Luke said:

"Just enjoy it and believe in your own ability that's all I do.

"Don't put too much pressure on yourself. I’ve got a good management team and a good family around me, so I can just get on with my game."

