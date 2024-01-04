A man has been arrested after a major incident was declared after reports of shots being fired at three places in Liverpool on Wednesday night, 3 January.

The 49-year-old was arrested by armed response officers in Fazakerley after a Taser was deployed.

The first report of shots was received from a shop, with further incidents outside a cinema and at a nearby property. No-one was injured in any of the incidents.

The man, who was arrested on suspicion of possession of a Section 1 firearm with intent to endanger life and robbery, has been taken to a police station in Merseyside where he remains in custody.

Officers were called to Sangha newsagents on Lower House Lane, Norris Green, at around 8.30pm, after reports a man threatened the store assistant and demanded cash before firing a gun and leaving empty handed.

Shortly afterwards, at around 8.50pm, a further call was made after reports that shots had been fired outside the Showcase Cinema on Stonedale retail park in Croxteth.

It was reported that a man armed with a gun entered the cinema complex and threatened two members of staff in the foyer, before leaving.

The first incident happened at a newsagents in Norris Green. Credit: ITV News

When he got outside he fired a number of shots in the air before escaping in a car. Police say no-one was injured and no damage was caused.At the time of the incident the majority of people in the cinema were watching film screenings within the complex and they became aware of the incident when officers arrived at the scene and the complex was put into lockdown.Stonedale retail park and all shops within the area will remain closed whilst officers continue their investigations.

At about 10.20pm further reports were received that gun shots were heard at a property on Malpas Road. No-one was injured during the incident.

The cinema complex was put into lockdown. Credit: ITV News

A 49 year-old man was arrested by armed response officers at 4.46am at a property in Fazakerley.

He was arrested on suspicion of possession of a Section 1 firearm with intent to endanger life and robbery.Assistant Chief Constable Jenn Wilson, said: "I can report that a 49-year-old man has been arrested following three firearms discharges in the Croxteth and Norris Green areas last night."Thankfully incidents like this, involving a single offender in three separate shootings in close proximity and quick succession, are extremely rare and this is the first time we have had to deal with an incident of this nature on the streets of Merseyside.

"The shocking and distressing impact these incidents will have had on the shop assistant, the staff at the Showcase Cinema and those filmgoers who found themselves in a lockdown situation in the complex after shots were fired outside the cinema and the residents of Malpas Road cannot be underestimated.

"Officers were on the ground immediately following the first incident and were able to respond swiftly to the subsequent discharges, and a male was identified. located and arrested on suspicion of all three discharges within 13 hours."

"If you saw what happened or have any mobile or CCTV footage of the incidents please contact us as a matter of urgency as you may have information which is vital to our investigation. Any information provided will be acted upon.

"Information from our community is vital if we are to stop people carrying out such attacks in Merseyside that causes such violence on our streets."

