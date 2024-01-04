A man has completed his walking challenge around the Isle of Man in memory of his sister, to raise money for a mental health charity.

Neil Allcote completed his 102-mile journey in seven days over the festive period.

He said: "I took on the challenge in the memory of my sister who died of a mental health condition, and the help she didn’t get.

He chose to walk over Christmas and New Year as he said it can be "a particularly bad time for some people."

He also wanted to highlight the hardship those who live without a home.

"Originally I was going to do it unaided, but because of the weather, I needed warm kit and food so my family backed me up and I couldn’t have done it without them", he said.

Neil chose to sleep outside during his journey to highlight the hardship of those living on the streets. Credit: Neil Allcote

Neil originally intended to walk around the coastal footpath, but poor weather conditions forced him to change the route.

He said: "The weather conditions at times were brutal. It was too dangerous so I went inland a bit, but even there there was so much water on the roads at times I walking through ankle deep in cold water and you can imagine after sleeping rough getting cold and wet is not pleasant."

So far, Neil has raised over £5,500 for the Manx charity, Isle Listen.

He said: "I chose Isle Listen because I know there do great work, and I know kids are waiting up to 18 months for help."

While on his travels, Neil met with people who offered him a variety of support.

He said he was thankful for the "generosity of strangers giving me food, shelter and even a beer at times.

"On my travels it was lonely because of the route I was taking, but a few people I met with opened up about their struggles."

More details of Neil's challenge and how to donate can be found here.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...