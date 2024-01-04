Play Brightcove video

Lauren Ostridge spoke to Jenny about what losing her guide dog could mean for her safety.

A visually-impaired woman says she is "scared" of losing her independence and confidence as she waits for a new guide dog.

Jenny White, who works for Galloways Sight Loss Charity in Preston, has had the support of Labrador Nutmeg for seven years, but now her days as a service dog are over.

"She's helped me through a lot, not just from a sight loss point of view but mentally. I know I wouldn't have had the opportunities I've had without her", Jenny said on the day of Nutmeg's retirement.

Since they were paired together, Nutmeg has helped Jenny navigate the world and saved her life on more than one occasion.

"Within a couple of months of having her, I tripped up and landed in the road", Jenny explains. "She stood between me and oncoming traffic to make sure I was alright."

Guide dogs can cost up to £55,000 to sponsor in their lifetime. Credit: ITV News

Due to high demand for these specially trained companions, Jenny has been told that she could be waiting up to 16 months for a new guide dog.

"Scary. It is, it's really frightening", Jenny said. "Am I going to go back to that emotional state that I was in before having Nutmeg? Will my confidence level dip?"

The Guide Dogs charity, who have a base in Atherton, say there is a shortage of dogs since the pandemic.

The lockdown led to a pause on breeding and made puppy training difficult due to the closure of a lot of public spaces.

It can also costs on average £55,000 to breed, raise, train and look after a guide dog throughout their lifetime.

Each one is tailored to their owner’s specific needs so in some situations people can be waiting up to three years for the right dog for their needs.

Sally McCoy, from Guide Dogs, said: "The pandemic has had a huge impact on us, our main focus is to improve the waiting times and to get more puppies out there."

More information on Guide Dogs can be found here.

