A carer has been jailed after walking into a resident's room - and stealing the jewellery from his hands.

Emma Skinner, 42, admitted entering the man's room in the Maghull care home before taking the rings off his fingers.

She then took the jewellery to a shop and pawned them. It was never recovered.

Skinner, from St Helens, pleaded guilty to theft from a person and was jailed for 18 months at Liverpool Crown Court.

Detective Inspector Jay Halpin said: “Targeting vulnerable people and stealing from them while in a trusted position is the lowest of the low.

“We are dedicated to protecting those in our communities who are the most vulnerable and taking action against those who seek to exploit them.

“Skinner was supposed to be a carer looking after people but instead used it as an opportunity to steal and sell this man’s treasured possessions. It is right she is now behind bars.”