Shocking CCTV footage shows the moment drag star The Vivienne was punched while they waited for food in McDonald's in attack ruled as a homophonic hate crime.

James Lee Williams, 31, who won RuPaul’s Drag Race UK as The Vivienne, was struck in the face at the fast-food chain in Edge Lane, Liverpool, on 16 June 2023.

Alan Whitfield, 51, in an earlier court appearance admitted assault by beating on the Liverpudlian drag performer, but denied it was fuelled by homophobia.

However, a court ruled in December that the attack was motivated "by hostility towards a perceived sexuality".

Sentencing Whitfield to a 12 week jail term, suspended for 18 months, District Judge Paul Healey told him: “Your behaviour was really appalling".

“The most serious aggravating feature of the offence is the fact that it was motivated by hostility to the victim because of their sexual orientation," he continued.

Hate crime assault has caused ‘ongoing trauma’, says drag star The Vivienne Credit: PA Images

In a victim personal statement read to the court, Mr Williams said the incident has "caused me stress, anguish and ongoing trauma.”

He said : “As a proud gay man, I have never hidden who I am or edited myself.

“It shames me to say at the age of 31, I am now a lot more conscious that I could be attacked at any moment simply for living my life. This has caused me stress, anguish and ongoing trauma.”

During sentencing t he judge also noted the assault took place at about midday in an enclosed public area in the presence of children who had to be moved out of harm’s way.

He said he stepped back from imposing immediate custody because of the defendant’s lack of recent and relevant convictions, and the impact on his mother who has severe health difficulties and relies on Whitfield as her primary carer.

Whitfield, of Tom Mann Close, Everton, received a 12 week jail term, suspended for 18 months, and must abide by a two-year restraining order preventing any contact with Mr Williams.

He must complete 12 sessions of mental health treatment and 10 rehabilitation activity days with the Probation Service.

Whitfield must also pay £300 compensation to his victim, along with £454 court costs.

Magistrates ruled the assault on The Vivienne was a hate crime. Credit: ITV

During proceedings, CCTV footage of the altercation was shown to the court, which shows the Whitfield in high-vis clothing speaking with The Vivienne before lashing out.

Mr Williams told the court he was subjected to "barrage of abuse" from Whitfield, including likening him to an Oompa Loompa from Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, before he was punched in the face.

Whitfield claims his comments started off as "banter" and the attack was not prompted by his victim’s sexuality but because of a comment Mr Williams made about his own skin.

He said he was unaware Mr Williams was wearing make-up, but said his attention was drawn to him because of his dyed green hair.

He asked: “What have you come as, an Oompa Loompa?”

The court heard Whitfield went on to say: “Look at the state of you. You look a show. Who are you trying to impress?”

Alan Whitfield leaves Liverpool Magistrates' Court. Credit: PA Images

When Mr Williams responded “look at your face”, Whitfield told him he had skin cancer and became “enraged” when Mr Williams said: “Made up for you.”

Richard Derby, defending, said: “It was an incident out of anger. He has expressed remorse.”

Whitfield, of Tom Mann Close, Everton, said he has been fighting cancer for 15 years and still requires surgery on his face.