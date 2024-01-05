Merseyside Police say it is becoming increasingly concerned for the welfare of a 48-year-old man who has been missing for a week.

Carl Williams was reported missing from his home in Everton in the early hours of Friday morning, 29 December.

Officers, who are continuing to carry out enquiries in the search for Carl, have described his disappearance as 'completely out of character'.

Carl is described as a white male, 5ft 5in tall, of slim build, with grey balding hair and a short grey beard.

When he was reported missing he was wearing a grey parka jacket with a grey fur hood.

He is known to frequent the Liverpool and Sefton areas.

Police released new photographs of Carl on New Year's Eve as part of their search. Credit: Merseyside Police

Detective Inspector Alan Nuttall said: "We are becoming increasingly concerned for Carl. This type of behaviour is totally out of character.

"Despite repeated appeals and a number of lines of enquiry we have not been able to locate Carl and his family are very worried.

"I would ask anyone who has seen Carl or recognises his photograph or description to contact us as a matter of urgency.

"I would also ask Carl, if he is reading this appeal, to get in touch with ourselves, or a friend, to let us know he is safe."

Anyone who has seen Carl is asked to contact Merseyside Police or call 101.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...