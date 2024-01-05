Five men charged after Christmas stabbings in Liverpool.

Five men have been charged after a 21 year old man suffered serious stab wounds and three others were hurt in a disturbance in Liverpool city centre on December 27th.

The incident started at a nightclub on Victoria Street and spilled over into Peter Street in the early hours.

Cameron Quinn, 21, of Swanside Avenue, Huyton, has been charged with violent disorder; Section 18 wounding and possession of an offensive weapon.Milne Critchley, 20, of Sprucewood Close, Anfield, has been charged with violent disorder.Luke Bowland, 21, of Webster Road, Wavertree, has been charged with violent disorder.Adam Draper, 21, of St David's Road, Huyton, has been charged with violent disorder.George Miller, 20, of no fixed abode, has been charged with violent disorder.They will all appear at Liverpool and Knowsley Magistrates Court on Saturday January 6th.