A man has been charged over a shooting spree in Liverpool on Wednesday night, the Crown Prosecution Service said.

The disturbance broke out on Wednesday night and saw gunfire outside the city's Showcase Cinema, a newsagents and a house.

Merseyside Police said an assault rifle weapon was recovered at a house on Thursday.

Leslie Garrett, 49, of Ternhall Road, Liverpool, has been charged with one count of possession of a firearm to endanger life.

He has also been charged with two of possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence and one count of attempted robbery.

Garrett also faces one charge of possession of ammunition without a certificate.

He will appear at Liverpool Magistrates Court on Saturday.

