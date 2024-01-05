A school in south Manchester was evacuated after a fire broke out in one of its classrooms.

Eight fire crews were called to tackle the fire at Dean Trust Ardwick secondary school on Stockport Road, Ardwick at around 7.30pm on Thursday 4 January.

Smoke could be seen coming out of a window on one of the building's upper floors.

The cause has not yet been confirmed.

Eight crews were called to the scene. Credit: MEN Media

In an internal email, deputy headteacher Abigail Horsley wrote: "Evening all, our apologies for the out of hours email. Some of you may have heard reports of a fire in the school building.

"To confirm, there was a fire reported in the school building and the school was evacuated. The was contained in one classroom and has been put out by the emergency services. The emergency services continues to remain onsite in order to deal with smoke ventilation.

"We will update you with information when appropriate."

Smoke could be seen coming from the second-floor window. Credit: MEN Media

A spokesperson for Greater Manchester Fire & Rescue Service said: “At around 7:30pm this evening (Thursday, 4 January), firefighters were called to reports of a fire at the Dean Trust School in Ardwick.

"Eight fire engines from Gorton, Moss Side, Salford, Philips Park, Blackley, Manchester Central and Withington fire stations, as well as several specialist appliances are currently at the scene involving a fire in a classroom of the school.

"Firefighters are using hose reels and breathing apparatus to bring the fire under control. Greater Manchester Police have closed Stockport Road and ask residents to avoid the area until further notice. Road closures are expected to be in place for some time."

