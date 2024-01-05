Play Brightcove video

Around 3,500 tonnes of dirt has been transported into the AO Arena in Manchester for a motorcross event.

One of Manchester's biggest music venues is being filled with thousands of tonnes of dirt as it prepares for a night of motorcross racing and daring stunts.

More than 3,500 tonnes has been transported from Bolesworth Castle, in Tattenhall, Cheshire, to the AO Arena for the ArenaCross British Championship Tour 2024.

The popular music venue has swapped the dance floor for a giant dirt track, complete with a huge dirt ramp, jumps, pyrotechnics and lighting.

More than 20 trucks have helped set up the track in the space of 24 hours to bring this night of extreme sport and endless excitement to life.

Organiser Matt Bales describes the 12-hour clean-up operation after the crowds have left the arena.

Play Brightcove video

One of the organisers making it all happen is Matt Bates, who helped bring the event to Manchester five years ago.

He said: "We have to clear it [the dirt] up in 12 hours! We'll be gone by the afternoon on Sunday and then the machines that come into clean the venues is quite intense."

Some of the best riders in the country will compete at the AO on Saturday 6 January, an event that has been described as the "rock'n'roll of motorsport."

Matt said: "We came here five years ago and I always remember it being the noisiest venue we've ever been at.

"The sport is a bit different. Bringing ArenaCross into a stadium like this is unusual. More than 3,000 tonnes of dirt perfectly sculpted. It's going to be epic."

Jordan, a seven-year-old from Cheshire, is among the riders taking part in ArenaCross. Credit: ITV News

The riders, who are as young as seven-years-old, use an Olympic size swimming pool filled with foam cubes to practice the dangerous sport before taking their skills to the dirt.

Among the riders performing on the night is Dan Whitby, who started off as a motorcross racer before specialising as a freestyler and stuntman. But it is not for the faint hearted.

Dan says he practiced tricks at least 100 times before he felt confident enough to perform the tricks on a dirt track.

He said: "You're staring - I don't want to say death - but certainly serious injury in the face.

"If you get it right, everyone loves you. You get it wrong and you're in an ambulance going to the infirmary to get fixed up."

The 2024 Arenacross British Championship kick starts this weekend at Manchester’s AO Arena. You can find more information here.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...