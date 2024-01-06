Man appears in court after series of shootings in Liverpool

A 49-year-old man has appeared in court over a series of shootings in Liverpool.

The disturbance broke out on Wednesday night and saw gunfire outside the city's Showcase Cinema, a newsagents and a house. No-one was injured.

Leslie Garrett, of Ternhall Road, appeared at Liverpool Magistrates’ Court on Saturday.

He is charged with one count of possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life, two counts of possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence, and one count of attempted robbery.

He is also charged with possession of ammunition without a certificate.

He is due to appear at Liverpool Crown Court next month.