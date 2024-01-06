Merseyside Police are renewing their appeal for information about a murder in Liverpool on what would have been the victim's 24th birthday.

Sam Rimmer was fatally shot in Dingle on 16 August 2022.

Sam, from Bootle, was with a group of friends on Lavrock Bank in Dingle at 11:40pm when two electric bikes came into the cul-de-sac.

Detectives say the riders fired a number of shots towards the group, injuring Sam.

Despite the best efforts of officers and ambulance staff he was pronounced dead a short time later in hospital.

Police say that so far ten people have been arrested in relation to the murder, but no one has been charged.

Saturday would have been Sam’s 24th birthday and police are urging anyone with information to come forward.

Sam's family released a personal video of him on the first anniversary of his murder in August 2023.

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Chief Inspector Steve McGrath, believes people living in Dingle could hold vital information.

He said: "Every birthday is another milestone Sam’s family are forced to endure.

" This was a young man with his whole life ahead of him. It is vital that anyone who hasn’t already come forward to speak to us does so as a matter of urgency.

" Sam’s family deserve to get the answers and to see someone brought to justice.

"We believe there are people living in Dingle, Toxteth and the surrounding area who hold vital information that will help us find anyone responsible for Sam’s death.

"We will review any new information you share with us so please contact us immediately if you have anything that could help us bring justice for Sam and his family."

Anyone who witnessed the incident, was in the area at the time, or has any information can contact police via the police Public Portal or X (formerly Twitter).

Information can also be left anonymously and for free at Crimestoppers or on 0800 555 111, with reference number 22000603397.