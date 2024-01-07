A man has been arrested after a police chase of a suspected stolen vehicle near Market Hall, Ashton Under Lyne in Tameside

Police received reports of a stolen vehicle at around 1pm on Saturday 6 January after a woman had left her vehicle and kept the engine on so it remained warm whilst her 89-year-old mother sat in the passenger seat.

A man was reported to have got into the car and driven it away with the elderly woman still in the passenger seat.

Officers from the local unit local officers were quick to follow the car before officers from Greater Manchester Police's Road Policing Unit pursued the car before bringing it to a stop safely.

There was no damage to the suspected stolen vehicle and no injuries to the woman in the passenger seat, who was safely reunited with her daughter a short time later.

A man, aged 50, was arrested on suspicion of kidnap, theft of a motor vehicle and dangerous driving.

H e remains in police custody.

Chief Inspector Matt Jackson of GMP’s Specialist Operation Branch said: "This shows great work by the team in what could have been a really dangerous incident which was managed well by the officers to ensure the vehicle was brought to a stop safely.

"I am pleased to hear that the elderly woman was safely reunited with her daughter, it must have been really terrifying for her to have been the passenger whilst the car was driven off by a stranger.

“Our officers worked hard to follow the vehicle before engaging in a pursuit to safely bring the vehicle to a stop and make an arrest."

GMP remain committed to tackling vehicle crime and anyone with information or concerns about crime in your area should report to GMP through 101 or through the LiveChat facility at gmp.police.uk.

Details can also be passed anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

