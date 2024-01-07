A man in his 50s is in a critical condition after being stabbed before two men drove off in his car.

It happened shortly after 9pm on Saturday 5 January on Moss Lane in Partington, Trafford

Officers from Greater Manchester Police and paramedics from the North West Ambulance Service were called to the scene.

The victim was taken to hospital where he remains for treatment.

Through enquiries so far, detectives believe that two men fled the scene after taking the victim’s car, a Ford Focus, in the direction of Central Road, Partington.

No arrests have been made at this time and enquiries remain ongoing.

A section 60 was put in place just before 11pm on Saturday 5 January, and remained in place until until 10.43am on Sunday 7 January.

The section 60 grants officers extended powers to stop and search individuals within the area.

Greater Manchester Police have increased patrols in the area Credit: ITV News

Inspector Justin Bryant of GMP’s Trafford CID, said: "We understand that incidents of this nature will cause concern in the local community, but I want to provide reassurance that this incident is believed to be isolated with no threat to the wider public.

"The local community will notice an increased police presence in the area whilst officers continue their enquiries. Local neighbourhood officers will be out patrolling the Partington area over the coming days, they are there to reassure the community and if you have any concerns, please come and speak to us.

"A scene was in place on Moss Lane and we thank the public so far for their patience.

"We have a team of detectives that are working to piece together a timeline of events leading up to this incident and we appeal to members of the public for information and any CCTV, Video or dashcam footage they may have to contact us as a matter of urgency.

"Anyone with concerns should speak with officers in the area, or if you have any information which may assist the investigation, please contact 101 or report through our LiveChat Facility on gmp.police.uk quoting log 3253 of 5 January 2024."

